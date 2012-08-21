SINGAPORE Aug 21 U.S. crude futures were steady
in early Asia trade on Tuesday on uncertainty over policies to
help the euro zone after the European Central Bank squashed
speculation about further steps to contain the debt crisis.
U.S. crude rose 2 cents to $95.99 a barrel by 0018
GMT, while Brent rose 14 cents to $113.84 a barrel.
Brent ended little changed on Monday after swinging in a $2
range, while U.S. crude edged lower, snapping four sessions of
gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The European Central Bank on Monday sought to quash
speculation about the shape its planned bond-buying programme
will take, saying that it is misleading to talk about decisions
not yet taken.
* A Greek exit from the euro zone would be manageable,
European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen was quoted on
Monday as saying, although he would prefer it if the
crisis-stricken country remained within the single currency
bloc.
* U.S. forces could move against Syrian leader Bashar
al-Assad, President Barack Obama warned, notably if he deploys
his chemical weapons against rebels trying to overthrow him.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely rose last week on higher
imports and lower refinery runs, a preliminary Reuters poll
showed on Monday ahead of industry and government data due this
week. Crude inventories were projected to have risen by 100,000
barrels in the week to Aug. 17, according to the survey of six
analysts.
* Iraq's oil exports from its southern ports have risen by
30,000 barrels per day (bpd) so far in August from July, putting
shipments on course for post-war record. The country denied a
report that it was helping Iran get around sanctions imposed
because of Tehran's nuclear programme.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro rose modestly against the dollar on Monday in
subdued summer trade as uncertainty about the scope of possible
European Central Bank action to contain the region's debt crisis
had investors refraining from making large bets. [FRX/}
* U.S. stocks were flat on Monday on signs of fatigue after
a six-week run of gains as the European Central Bank quelled
speculation about the form of market intervention that may be
taken to stem the region's debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
U.S. API weekly dist. stocks
U.S. API weekly gasoline stks
(Reporting by Elizabeth Law and Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Ed
Davies)