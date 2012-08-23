SINGAPORE Aug 23 U.S. crude futures rose for a
third day on Thursday after minutes from a Federal Reserve
policy makers' meeting indicated another round of monetary
stimulus for the world's biggest oil consumer.
Data on Tuesday and Wednesday showing a sharp drop in U.S.
crude stockpiles last week provided further support.
U.S. crude rose 11 cents to $97.37 per barrel by 0000
GMT. It rose to as high as $97.54 a barrel on Wednesday, within
striking distance of a three-month high of $97.60 reached on
Tuesday. Brent rose 21 cents to $115.12 per barrel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another round of
monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably, minutes from the central bank's August meeting
show.
* U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell sharply last week amid
a drop in crude imports, while inventories of refined products
were mixed as plant utilization fell, government data showed on
Wednesday.
* U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will attend a summit
meeting in Iran next week, defying calls from the United States
and Israel to boycott the event, and will raise concerns about
Iran's nuclear programme with its leaders.
* U.S.-listed oil, gas and mining companies will be required
to reveal payments they make to foreign governments, including
those for drilling or exploration licenses, under rules adopted
by U.S. regulators that try to reduce bribery and corruption
risks.
* Britain, France and the United States discussed on
Wednesday how to bolster the Syrian opposition, which is
fighting government forces 17 months into a popular uprising
against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's rule.
MARKETS NEWS:
* The U.S. dollar suffered stinging losses on Wednesday,
undermined by the Federal Reserve saying it is willing to
deliver more monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy
improves considerably.
* The S&P 500 erased earlier losses to close flat on
Wednesday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting
indicated the central bank might be ready for another round of
stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI
0600 Germany Q2 detailed GDP
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI
1400 U.S. New home sales
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Ed Davies)