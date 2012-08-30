TOKYO Aug 31 U.S. crude futures were steady on
Friday after falling 0.9 percent a day earlier as Hurricane
Isaac, now a much weaker tropical depression, was seen posing no
further threat to most energy infrastructure on the U.S. Gulf
Coast.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for October delivery was up 7 cents at
$94.69 a barrel by 2323 GMT, after settling down 87 cents at
$94.62 on Thursday.
The contract, which fell to a two-week low of $93.95 on
Thursday, is on track to score a rise of more than 7 percent in
August, though it is set to fall more than 1 percent for the
week.
* London Brent crude for October delivery was
untraded yet, after settling up 11 cents at $112.65, buoyed by a
possible strike by Norway's oil services workers, upcoming North
Sea maintenance and the ongoing dispute over Iran's nuclear
programme.
* Most oil and gas companies in the U.S. Gulf Coast region
on Thursday prepared to gradually restart installations there
following Isaac, while one refinery reported flooding and
scrambled to prevent further damage.
The smallest of the six Louisiana refineries began
restarting on Thursday, shaving the amount of offline capacity
by 6 percent to 879,500 barrels per day, or 11 percent of Gulf
Coast refining capacity, the U.S. Department of Energy said.
* Supply from the 12-member Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries rose in August to 31.53 million barrels per
day, up from 31.30 million bpd in July, according to a Reuters
survey.
Iran's oil shipments have risen slightly in August, the
survey showed.
* Iran is preparing for a possible major expansion of
uranium enrichment in a fortified underground facility, the
U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report on
Friday.
* The market awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke at a gathering of central bankers and
economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, due later in the day.
When Fed policymakers meet next month to decide whether to
take action to boost the economy, it will be a "close call," a
top Fed official, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, said on
Thursday.
* Oil demand in the world's top consumer fell to 18.915
million barrels per day in June, which was 210,000 bpd less than
previously estimated, the U.S. Energy Information Administration
said in its Petroleum Supply Monthly report.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted
trading as investors took a defensive posture before Bernanke's
speech.
* The euro declined for the second straight day against the
dollar on Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
- 0900 Euro Zone Inflation August
- 0900 Euro Zone Unemployment rate July
- 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI August
- 1355 U.S. Univ. of Michigan sentiment final August
- 1400 U.S. Durable goods July
- 1400 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speech
- 1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)