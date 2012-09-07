PERTH, Sept 7 U.S. crude futures dropped in early trading in Asia on Friday as the United States considered another release of emergency oil reserves that may potentially be much larger than the last.

Crude futures were also vulnerable to profit-taking after they had climbed the previous day and ahead of U.S. non-farm payroll data due later on Friday.

U.S. crude prices settled higher on Thursday after a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories, strong jobs data, and the European Central Bank's announcement of a bond buying programme.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery fell 81 cents to $94.72 a barrel by 0038 GMT, after closing higher at $95.53 in New York on Thursday.

* London Brent crude for October delivery dropped 80 cents to $112.69.

* Obama administration officials met with a handful of oil market experts on Thursday as the White House considers the merits of another release of emergency oil reserves -- potentially one much larger than the last.

* U.S. crude stocks fell 7.43 million barrels last week, a larger-than-expected drop, with imports and Gulf of Mexico production disrupted last week by Hurricane Isaac.

* The European Central Bank agreed to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme, its latest attempt to address the region's debt crisis and reduce borrowing costs for struggling euro zone countries.

* Payrolls processor ADP said the U.S. private sector added the most jobs in August since March and a separate report from the government showed jobless claims fell last week, fuelling a Wall Street rally that sent the S&P 500 Index of U.S. equities to its highest since May 2008.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro and commodity currencies like the Australian dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday, while the safe-haven yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.  * Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis, while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong jobs report later in the day.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

1000 Germany Industrial output mm Jul

1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Aug

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Chris Gallagher)