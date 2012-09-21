SINGAPORE, Sept 21 U.S crude climbed towards $93
a barrel on Friday on concerns over instability in the Middle
East and a refinery shutdown in Venezuela, though gains were
capped by festering worries on the health of the global economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* November U.S. crude had risen 47 cents to $92.89 a
barrel by 2337 GMT. The October contract, which expired
on Thursday, fell 11 cents to $91.87 a barrel, after touching
$90.66, just below its 100-day moving average at $90.73 and the
lowest price since Aug. 6.
* A deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi could
further delay the already-slow return of expatriate workers to
Libya, threatening the OPEC producer's future plans to boost
output.
* A fire broke out at Venezuela's 146,000 barrel per day
(bpd) El Palito refinery on Thursday, state oil company PDVSA
said. The incident comes just a month after the
disaster at the 645,000 bpd Amuay processing facility.
* Two more cargoes of North Sea Forties crude oil loading in
October have been delayed due to lower-than-expected production,
disrupting shipments of the oil that sets the price of the
global Brent benchmark.
* U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three
years this month and the number of Americans filing new claims
for jobless benefits held near two-month highs last week,
suggesting the economic recovery is failing to gain traction.
* Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a
row in September, according to a private sector survey of
factory managers that indicated the world's second largest
economy remains on track for a seventh quarter of slowing
growth.
* An independent stress test of Spain's banking sector will
likely reveal capital needs of 50 billion to 60 billion euros
($77.7 billion), the country's second biggest lender and the
government said on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* World stocks fell on Thursday but ended off their lows in
a sign that while concerns remain about global growth prospects,
positive sentiment hadn't been eradicated.
* The euro nursed losses on Friday, having suffered its
biggest one-day fall in over a month after a batch of surveys
showed euro zone business activity remained weak despite the
European Central Bank's recent bold efforts to tackle the debt
crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Joseph Radford)