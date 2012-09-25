PERTH, Sept 25 U.S crude oil futures rose back
over $92 a barrel in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as
lingering supply concerns overshadowed worries about demand
being stifled by a fragile global economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* November U.S. crude rose 39 cents to $92.32 a
barrel by 0107 GMT after settling 1 percent lower in New York on
Monday, dragged down by disappointing German economic data.
* Brent crude for November delivery rose 30 cents to
$110.11.
* On Monday, Washington tightened sanctions aimed at curbing
Iran's nuclear ambitions, linking its oil company to its Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps. The move will allow apply new
sanctions on foreign banks dealing with the company.
* Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Monday
Israel has no roots in the Middle East and would be
"eliminated", ignoring a U.N. warning to avoid incendiary
rhetoric ahead of the annual General Assembly
session.
* German business sentiment dropped in September for the
fifth straight month, raising fears of recession as companies
struggled with what an economist for the Munich-based Ifo
institute called the worst economic outlook since
mid-2009.
* Offering one of the clearest road maps yet for the Federal
Reserve's latest monetary stimulus, John Williams, a top Fed
policy maker, said on Monday he expects the central bank to
expand its bond-buying program next year and end it before the
close of 2014.
* Central bank stimulus is not enough to fix the ailing
global economy and governments must increase their efforts to
boost growth, Group of 20 officials agreed on Monday.
* Nigeria's crude oil exports are expected to hit a
six-month high in November as almost all its oil fields pump
near recent peak levels, provisional loading programs showed.
* A Reuters poll of analysts released Monday forecast a 1.4
million barrel build in crude inventories for the week to Sept.
21, with gasoline and distillate stockpiles also expected to
show modest increases.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares eased on Tuesday after sentiment was weakened
by data showing Germany's business confidence dropped in
September, and a weak earnings forecast from Caterpillar Inc
, both of which underscored worries about a global growth
slowdown.
* The euro steadied in early trade in Asia after falling to
a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries
about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data
fanned fears of slowing growth.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index
1400 U.S. FHFA home price index for July
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes for
September
1730 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)