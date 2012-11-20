SEOUL Nov 20 U.S. crude oil futures eased on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar firmed against the euro after Moody's downgraded France's sovereign rating, but the fall was limited by festering tensions in the Middle East.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil had dropped 29 cents to $88.99 a barrel by 0031 GMT, after settling up $2.36 at $89.28 a barrel in the previous session.

* Brent futures settled up $2.75 at $111.70 a barrel on Monday after hitting their highest since Oct. 19 at $112.20.

* Moody's Investors Service downgraded France's sovereign rating by one notch to Aa1 from Aaa, the agency said on Monday, citing the country's uncertain fiscal outlook as a result of "deteriorating economic prospects".

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated commodities less appealing to holders of other currencies.

* Euro zone finance ministers will give a tentative go-ahead for the disbursement of 44 billion euros in emergency loans to Greece on Tuesday, but the money will only be paid on Dec. 5 if the country meets all remaining conditions.

* Greece approved laws on Monday to enforce budget targets and ensure privatisation proceeds are used to pay off debt.

* In the oil-pumping Middle East, Israel bombed dozens more targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday and said that, while it was prepared to step up its offensive by sending in troops, it preferred a diplomatic solution that would end Palestinian rocket fire.

* Leading U.S. lawmakers expressed confidence on Sunday that they could reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff" even as they laid down markers on taxes and spending that may make any agreement more difficult.

* U.S. home resales rose in October and a gauge of homebuilder sentiment climbed to a six-year high in November, signs of surprising vigour in the country's still-struggling housing market.

* U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories were forecast to have risen last week while distillate stockpiles were seen falling, a preliminary Reuters poll of four analysts showed on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slid lower against the U.S. dollar after France's downgrade. The euro slipped 0.27 percent to $1.2777 against the greenback on the news. Prior to the rating action the euro was trading near a two-week high on the U.S. currency.

* U.S. stocks bounced higher for a second consecutive session on Monday as investors were encouraged by the early atmosphere surrounding talks to tackle the nation's fiscal crunch. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.65 percent to 12,795.96, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.99 percent to 1,386.89.

* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.49 percent at 9,198.42 on Tuesday, with the broader Topix gaining 0.64 percent to 767.05.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT):

Bank of Japan announces outcome of policy meeting

Eurogroup meeting, Brussels

0700 Germany Producer prices Oct

1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1330 U.S. Building permits Oct

1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct

1715 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke speaks

2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)