SEOUL Nov 22 U.S. crude extended gains on Thursday ahead of a U.S. holiday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and a surprise drop in U.S. crude oil stocks, while a ceasefire in the oil-producing Middle East capped prices as it eased concerns about supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude oil futures had climbed 31 cents to $87.69 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after settling up 63 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $87.38 a barrel on Wednesday.

* Brent crude futures settled up $1.03, or 0.9 percent, at $110.86 a barrel previously.

* Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday that total U.S. crude oil inventories fell 1.47 million barrels in the week to Nov. 16 to 374.47 million barrels, after analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a build of 900,000 barrels.

* A ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers took hold on Thursday after eight days of conflict, although deep mistrust on both sides cast doubt on how long the Egyptian-sponsored deal can last.

Even after the ceasefire came into force late on Wednesday, a dozen rockets from the Gaza Strip landed in Israel, all in open areas, a police spokesman said. In Gaza, witnesses reported an explosion shortly after the truce took effect at 1900 GMT, but there were no casualties and the cause was unclear.

* Six world powers agreed on Wednesday to seek renewed talks with Iran as fast as possible, reflecting a heightened sense of urgency to resolve a long rift over Tehran's disputed nuclear activity and avert the threat of war.

* NATO ambassadors met on Wednesday to consider a Turkish request for the deployment of Patriot missiles near its border with Syria as the conflict in its southern neighbour deepens.

* U.S. manufacturing grew in November at its quickest pace in five months, with a rise in domestic demand hinting that factories could provide a boost to economic growth in the fourth quarter.

MARKETS NEWS

* Against the dollar, the euro bought $1.2830, having staged a rebound from Wednesday's trough around $1.2736. A weaker dollar makes greenback-denominated commoditites more appealing to holders of other currencies.

* U.S. stocks finished modestly higher on Wednesday, with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index up for a fourth session, rising 0.23 percent to finish at 1,391.03. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.38 percent to end at 12,836.89.

* U.S. financial markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

* Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 6-month high early on Thursday, led by gains in exporters on expectations that a sharply weaker yen would boost their earnings.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday (GMT):

0145 China HSBC Mfg PMI Flash Nov

0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov

0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Nov

0858 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI Nov

European Central Bank Governing Council meeting (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)