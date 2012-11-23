SINGAPORE Nov 23 U.S. crude futures dropped on Friday after an Israel-Gaza truce helped ease supply disruption worries and weak manufacturing data from Europe switched investor focus back to a shaky global economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery fell 52 cents to $86.86 a barrel by 0114 GMT. There was no settlement on Thursday with the U.S. market shut for Thanksgiving holiday.

* Brent crude was down 25 cents at $110.30.

* U.S. crude may end the week firmer for a third week running, while Brent is on track for a second weekly gain in three after prices rose earlier in the week on concern rising violence between Israelis and Palestinians would disrupt oil supplies from Middle East.

* A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held firm on Thursday although both sides said their fingers were still on the trigger.

* The euro zone economy is on course for its deepest downturn since early 2009, while Chinese factories returned to growth last month bringing better news for the world economy, business surveys showed.

* Prospects of a deal on the European Union's long-term budget dimmed after a fresh compromise proposal offered concessions to France and Poland but ignored British and German demands for deeper overall spending cuts.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares marked time on Friday but were on course for a weekly gain of nearly 2 percent, after manufacturing surveys from China and the United States raised hopes that the global growth outlook is improving at last.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Detailed Q3 GDP

0745 France Business climate index Nov

0900 Germany Ifo business climate index Nov

0900 Italy Retail sales Sep (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)