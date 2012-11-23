SINGAPORE Nov 23 U.S. crude futures dropped on
Friday after an Israel-Gaza truce helped ease supply disruption
worries and weak manufacturing data from Europe switched
investor focus back to a shaky global economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery fell 52 cents to
$86.86 a barrel by 0114 GMT. There was no settlement on Thursday
with the U.S. market shut for Thanksgiving holiday.
* Brent crude was down 25 cents at $110.30.
* U.S. crude may end the week firmer for a third week
running, while Brent is on track for a second weekly gain in
three after prices rose earlier in the week on concern rising
violence between Israelis and Palestinians would disrupt oil
supplies from Middle East.
* A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held firm on Thursday
although both sides said their fingers were still on the
trigger.
* The euro zone economy is on course for its deepest
downturn since early 2009, while Chinese factories returned to
growth last month bringing better news for the world economy,
business surveys showed.
* Prospects of a deal on the European Union's long-term
budget dimmed after a fresh compromise proposal offered
concessions to France and Poland but ignored British and German
demands for deeper overall spending cuts.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares marked time on Friday but were on course for
a weekly gain of nearly 2 percent, after manufacturing surveys
from China and the United States raised hopes that the global
growth outlook is improving at last.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed Q3 GDP
0745 France Business climate index Nov
0900 Germany Ifo business climate index Nov
0900 Italy Retail sales Sep
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)