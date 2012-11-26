SINGAPORE Nov 26 U.S. crude futures were steady
on Monday, as escalating violent protests in Egypt renewed
supply concerns, while Greece edged closer to securing another
aid installment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery eased 16 cents to
$88.12 a barrel by 2335 GMT. It had settled at $88.28 a barrel
in the previous session.
* Brent crude was down 9 cents at $111.29.
* Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi will meet senior judges
on Monday to try to ease a crisis over his seizure of new powers
which has set off violent protests reminiscent of last year's
revolution which brought him to power.
* A write-down on Greek debt should not be part of the
country's next rescue package, European Central Bank board
member Joerg Asmussen told Germany's Bild newspaper ahead of
Monday's euro zone group meeting.
* European authorities will transfer 35 billion euros to
Spain's state bank rescue fund on Dec. 15 in exchange for
massive layoffs at Spain's four nationalised banks, including
state-rescued Bankia, El Pais newspaper reported on
Sunday.
* Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel on
Sunday that thousands of rockets would rain down on Tel Aviv and
cities across the Jewish state if it attacked Lebanon.
MARKETS NEWS
The euro started the week near one-month highs against the
dollar, having staged an impressive rally on hopes that Greece
will finally secure more emergency loans to keep it afloat.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Italy Consumer confidence Nov
1200 Germany GfK Consumer sentiment Dec
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing Nov
