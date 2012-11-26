SINGAPORE Nov 26 U.S. crude futures were steady on Monday, as escalating violent protests in Egypt renewed supply concerns, while Greece edged closer to securing another aid installment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery eased 16 cents to $88.12 a barrel by 2335 GMT. It had settled at $88.28 a barrel in the previous session.

* Brent crude was down 9 cents at $111.29.

* Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi will meet senior judges on Monday to try to ease a crisis over his seizure of new powers which has set off violent protests reminiscent of last year's revolution which brought him to power.

* A write-down on Greek debt should not be part of the country's next rescue package, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen told Germany's Bild newspaper ahead of Monday's euro zone group meeting.

* European authorities will transfer 35 billion euros to Spain's state bank rescue fund on Dec. 15 in exchange for massive layoffs at Spain's four nationalised banks, including state-rescued Bankia, El Pais newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel on Sunday that thousands of rockets would rain down on Tel Aviv and cities across the Jewish state if it attacked Lebanon.

MARKETS NEWS

The euro started the week near one-month highs against the dollar, having staged an impressive rally on hopes that Greece will finally secure more emergency loans to keep it afloat.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Italy Consumer confidence Nov

1200 Germany GfK Consumer sentiment Dec

1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing Nov (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Richard Pullin)