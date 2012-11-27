(Corrects date to Nov 27)
SINGAPORE Nov 27 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Tuesday, closing in on $88 a barrel after euro zone finance
ministers and the International Monetary Fund agreed a new debt
target for Greece, calming the immediate fears of investors and
boosting the euro.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery rose 12 cents to
$87.86 a barrel by 0022 GMT.
* Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund clinched agreement on a new debt target for Greece on
Monday in a breakthrough towards releasing an urgently needed
tranche of loans to the near-bankrupt economy, officials said.
* Republicans in the U.S. Congress on Monday called on
President Barack Obama to detail long-term spending cuts to help
solve the country's fiscal crisis, while holding firm against
the income tax rate increases for the wealthy that Democrats
seek.
* Egypt's ruling Islamists tried to defuse a political
crisis on Monday, with President Mohamed Mursi backing a
compromise over his seizure of extended powers and his Muslim
Brotherhood calling off a planned demonstration.
MARKETS NEWS
The euro hit a one-month high in early Asian trade on
Tuesday after officials said global lenders reached a deal on
new debt targets for Greece, key to freeing up the next
installment of emergency aid.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices Oct
0745 France Consumer confidence Nov
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct
1330 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Oct
1400 U.S. CaseShiller home price index Sep
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov
2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
