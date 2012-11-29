SINGAPORE Nov 29 U.S. crude futures edged higher on Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers appeared to be inching closer to a deal on the "fiscal cliff" and tensions in the Middle East worsened, but investors remained wary of the outlook for oil demand next year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery was up 14 cents to $86.64 a barrel by 2357 GMT.

* Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi will address the nation on Thursday, calling for unity as he pushes through a new constitution he hopes will defuse a crisis prompted by his decision to grant himself sweeping powers.

* Gunmen shot dead a Saudi diplomat and his Yemeni bodyguard in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Wednesday in an attack a local security source said appeared to be the work of al Qaeda.

* Iran will go on refining uranium "with intensity" and the number of enrichment centrifuges it has operating will rise substantially in the current year, the country's nuclear energy chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

* Protests outside western Libya's main oil refinery on Wednesday could shut down operations, causing a shortage of petrol in the country's capital, the deputy oil minister said.

* Euro zone central banks might roll over their Greek debt holdings to cut by 5.6 billion euros the amount governments will have to provide Athens by 2016, according to a document that emerged from this week's euro zone finance minister's meeting.

* Republican unity against raising tax rates for the wealthy began to show cracks on Wednesday after a conservative congressman said he would back an agreement with President Barack Obama to raise rates on the rich but extend tax cuts for income below $250,000.

MARKETS NEWS

U.S. and European stocks recovered from early losses to post gains while the euro pared a decline to trade little changed on Wednesday as investors shifted into buying mode after perceived positive news on U.S. budget talks.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0855 Germany Unemployment rate Nov

1000 Euro zone Business climate Nov

1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Nov

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1330 U.S. GDP Q3

1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct (Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Richard Pullin)