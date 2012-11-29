SINGAPORE Nov 29 U.S. crude futures edged
higher on Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers appeared to be inching
closer to a deal on the "fiscal cliff" and tensions in the
Middle East worsened, but investors remained wary of the outlook
for oil demand next year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery was up 14 cents to
$86.64 a barrel by 2357 GMT.
* Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi will address the nation
on Thursday, calling for unity as he pushes through a new
constitution he hopes will defuse a crisis prompted by his
decision to grant himself sweeping powers.
* Gunmen shot dead a Saudi diplomat and his Yemeni bodyguard
in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Wednesday in an attack a local
security source said appeared to be the work of al Qaeda.
* Iran will go on refining uranium "with intensity" and the
number of enrichment centrifuges it has operating will rise
substantially in the current year, the country's nuclear energy
chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
* Protests outside western Libya's main oil refinery on
Wednesday could shut down operations, causing a shortage of
petrol in the country's capital, the deputy oil minister said.
* Euro zone central banks might roll over their Greek debt
holdings to cut by 5.6 billion euros the amount governments will
have to provide Athens by 2016, according to a document that
emerged from this week's euro zone finance minister's meeting.
* Republican unity against raising tax rates for the wealthy
began to show cracks on Wednesday after a conservative
congressman said he would back an agreement with President
Barack Obama to raise rates on the rich but extend tax cuts for
income below $250,000.
MARKETS NEWS
U.S. and European stocks recovered from early losses to post
gains while the euro pared a decline to trade little changed on
Wednesday as investors shifted into buying mode after perceived
positive news on U.S. budget talks.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0855 Germany Unemployment rate Nov
1000 Euro zone Business climate Nov
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment Nov
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. GDP Q3
1500 U.S. Pending home sales Oct
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Richard Pullin)