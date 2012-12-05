U.S. crude futures nursed losses near $88.50 per barrel, as
investors fretted about the health of the U.S. economy and lack
of progress in fiscal deficit negotiations, but bubbling
tensions in the Middle East supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures fell 1 cent to $88.49 per barrel
at 0013 GMT. It dipped to a low of $87.57 on Tuesday after
trading above $90 on Monday.
* President Obama dangled the possibility of lowering tax
rates in 2013 with a broad U.S. tax code revamp, but he stood
firm on insisting that rates for the wealthiest must rise as
part of a deal to avert the 'fiscal cliff'.
* Iran said on Tuesday it had captured a U.S. intelligence
ScanEagle drone in its airspace over the Gulf in the last few
days, but the United States said there was no evidence to
support the assertion.
* Germany and France clashed publicly on Tuesday over plans
to put the European Central Bank in charge of supervising banks,
deepening a dispute over the scope of ECB powers that threatens
to derail one of Europe's boldest reforms.
* NATO told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday that
any use of chemical weapons in his fight against encroaching
rebel forces would be met by an immediate international
response.
* Global oil supplies are comfortable, OPEC secretary
general Abdullah al-Badri said on Tuesday ahead of the oil
exporting group's meeting in Vienna next week. OPEC is expected
to stick with an output target of 30 million barrels per day
agreed a year ago when it meets on Dec. 12.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks finished slightly lower in a quiet session on
Tuesday as the back-and-forth wrangling over the 'fiscal cliff'
gave investors little reason to act.
* The euro hovered at seven-week highs against the greenback
on Wednesday but struggled against the Australian dollar, which
gained broadly as investors brushed aside a cut in interest
rates to focus on its still relatively high yield.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030 Australia GDP
0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI Nov
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct
1315 U.S. ADP employment report Nov
1500 U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Nov
1500 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct
1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)