SINGAPORE Dec 11 U.S. crude futures ticked higher on Tuesday after falling for the last five sessions, although high domestic inventories, a stalemate on crucial fiscal talks and fresh troubles in Italy could limit gains.

* U.S. crude for January delivery rose 13 cents to $85.69 a barrel by 0027 GMT, after dropping more than $3 over the previous five trading days.

* European partners urged the next Italian government to stick to Prime Minister Mario Monti's reform agenda, after his decision to resign early and Silvio Berlusconi's return to frontline politics rattled financial markets.

* The White House and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner's office held more negotiations on ways to break the "fiscal cliff" stalemate, although neither side showed any public signs that they were ready to give ground.

* Opponents and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's plans to vote on a new constitution will take to the streets in central Cairo later on Tuesday, risking more violent confrontation after last week's deadly clashes.

* Syrian rebels expect greater military help from Gulf Arab states after they announced a new command structure which aims finally to unite President Bashar al-Assad's armed opponents.

* Stocks of refined fuel products in the United States rose sharply in late November, with gasoline stocks rising by the biggest weekly margin since September 2001.

* The euro extended its recovery from a two-week low on Tuesday as nerves calmed over Italy's latest political turmoil and the prospects of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve pinned down the dollar.

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, led by gains in McDonald's and in technology shares, but Italian equities and bonds sank after Prime Minister Mario Monti's decision to resign stoked concern about who will lead the euro zone's third biggest economy out of its debt crisis.

