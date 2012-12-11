SINGAPORE Dec 11 U.S. crude futures ticked
higher on Tuesday after falling for the last five sessions,
although high domestic inventories, a stalemate on crucial
fiscal talks and fresh troubles in Italy could limit gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery rose 13 cents to
$85.69 a barrel by 0027 GMT, after dropping more than $3 over
the previous five trading days.
* European partners urged the next Italian government to
stick to Prime Minister Mario Monti's reform agenda, after his
decision to resign early and Silvio Berlusconi's return to
frontline politics rattled financial markets.
* The White House and House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner's office held more negotiations on ways to break the
"fiscal cliff" stalemate, although neither side showed any
public signs that they were ready to give ground.
* Opponents and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed
Mursi's plans to vote on a new constitution will take to the
streets in central Cairo later on Tuesday, risking more violent
confrontation after last week's deadly clashes.
* Syrian rebels expect greater military help from Gulf Arab
states after they announced a new command structure which aims
finally to unite President Bashar al-Assad's armed opponents.
* Stocks of refined fuel products in the United States rose
sharply in late November, with gasoline stocks rising by the
biggest weekly margin since September 2001.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro extended its recovery from a two-week low on
Tuesday as nerves calmed over Italy's latest political turmoil
and the prospects of more stimulus from the Federal Reserve
pinned down the dollar.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, led by gains in
McDonald's and in technology shares, but Italian equities and
bonds sank after Prime Minister Mario Monti's decision to resign
stoked concern about who will lead the euro zone's third biggest
economy out of its debt crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Germany ZEW survey Dec
1245 U.S. ICSC weekly US chain store sales
1330 U.S. International trade Oct
1355 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
1500 U.S. ISM semi-annual forecasts
1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Oct
1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP Consumer confidence index Dec
Federal Open Market Committee starts first day of a 2-day
interest rate policy meeting
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)