SINGAPORE Dec 12 U.S. oil futures steadied
below $86 a barrel on Wednesday after modest gains in the prior
session spurred by OPEC comments that members pumped less oil
last month.
Investors are awaiting the outcome of a Federal Reserve
policy meeting later in the day at which the U.S. central bank
is expected to announce more economic stimulus while also
keeping an eye on a gathering by OPEC ministers.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery was at $85.76 a
barrel by 0036 GMT, 3 cents below the Tuesday's close.
* Expectations are high that the Fed will unveil plans to
purchase $45 billion more bonds every month, on top of the $40
billion it announced in September, to bring down unemployment.
* That should help spur demand in the world's top oil
consumer and aid a fragile economic recovery.
But a looming fiscal crisis could put that recovery at risk,
with economists predicting the economy could slip back into
recession without a deal between the White House and U.S.
lawmakers to prevent steep tax hikes and spending cuts from
taking effect on Jan. 1.
* Negotiations to avert the "fiscal cliff" picked up pace as
President Barack Obama and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner spoke by phone on Tuesday after exchanging new
proposals. But Boehner said Obama's reduced demand for new tax
revenues remains unacceptable.
* OPEC ministers meet in Vienna and the oil exporting
countries are expected to keep their output quota at a combined
30 million barrels per day.
* While they produced above quota levels, OPEC states pumped
less oil last month, down 210,000 barrels per day to 30.78
million barrels per day, the group said in a monthly report on
Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at three-month lows against the
Australian currency and remained broadly under pressure on
Wednesday as markets geared up for more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
* Shares on major markets across the world rose to near a
two-month high and the euro gained versus the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday after German investor sentiment improved sharply in
December and on cautious optimism the United States will avoid a
fiscal crisis.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Industrial production Oct
1330 U.S. Import/export prices Nov
1730 Federal Open Market Committee policy statement
1915 Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke news conference
