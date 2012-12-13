SINGAPORE Dec 13 U.S. crude futures hovered near $87 a barrel on Thursday, consolidating gains of more than 1 percent made in the previous session on the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to buy more bonds to stimulate the world's top economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for January delivery was little changed at $86.71 a barrel by 0037 GMT, after rising for a second straight day on Wednesday.

* In launching a fresh round of monetary stimulus, the Federal Reserve said interest rates would stay near zero until the jobless rate drops to 6.5 percent, as long as inflation does not threaten to break above 2.5 percent and inflation expectations are contained.

* As expected, the Fed committed to purchase $45 billion in longer-term Treasuries a month on top of the $40 billion in mortgage-backed bonds it started buying in September.

* Global oil demand will be sluggish throughout 2013, the International Energy Agency said even as it revised up its oil demand estimate. The IEA now sees global oil demand growth for 2013 at 865,000 barrels per day, 110,000 bpd higher than in its previous report, taking consumption to an average of 90.5 million bpd.

* OPEC agreed to hold its oil production limit unchanged at 30 million barrels a day, following a ministers' meeting in Vienna, despite estimates indicating demand for its crude will be lower next year in the face of rising shale oil output in the United States.

* Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have fired Scud-style ballistic missiles against rebels in recent days, U.S. and NATO officials said, in what U.S. officials described as an escalation in the 20-month civil war.

* Motiva Enterprises aborted the restart of a major new crude oil unit at its Port Arthur, Texas, plant after a fractured pipe caused a small fire late on Tuesday, the latest glitch to hit the biggest refinery in the United States. News of the fire buoyed U.S. heating oil and gasoline futures.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen languished at eight-month lows against the dollar and euro on Thursday as markets expect the Bank of Japan to expand its own easing programme after the Federal Reserve surprised by explicitly linking policy to unemployment.

* Asian shares extended gains for a seventh day on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve took new stimulus steps to bolster the economy.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1330 U.S. Retail sales Nov

1330 U.S. Producer price index Nov

1500 U.S. Business inventories Oct

European Council meeting, Brussels

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by John Mair)