SINGAPORE Dec 14 U.S. crude futures edged
higher on Friday after losing nearly a dollar in the previous
session although the absence of a deal among U.S. lawmakers to
avert a fiscal crisis looks set to cap gains.
The focus in Asia will be on a preliminary reading of
China's manufacturing sector, which could support oil prices if
it shows that the country's factory activity continues to bounce
back after a seven-quarter economic slowdown.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for January delivery rose 30 cents to
$86.19 a barrel by 0044 GMT. West Texas Intermediate is up a
modest 0.3 percent for the week so far, its fifth weekly gain in
six.
* With an end-of-year deadline looming, U.S. President
Barack Obama and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner
talked at the White House as frustration mounted over the recent
lack of progress in negotiations to avert the "fiscal cliff" of
steep tax increases and spending cuts.
* A state think tank has forecast China's GDP growth next
year at around 8 percent and projects the consumer price index
to rise around 3 percent, the official China Securities Journal
reported.
* OPEC is relaxed about the prospect of rising inventories
in the first half of next year, the group's secretary general
said, so long as oil prices avoid extreme moves from their
current acceptable level.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell sharply last week to a near four-year low and
retail sales rebounded in November, hopeful signs for the
struggling U.S. economic recovery.
* Iran said progress was made in Thursday's talks in Tehran
with senior U.N. nuclear inspectors but gave no details other
than they would meet again in mid-January.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar was steady against a basket of major currencies
as the euro's rally ran out of steam, while the yen stayed weak
on expectations the Bank of Japan would print more money next
week to stimulate the world's third biggest economy.
* Asian shares snapped a week-long winning streak on Friday,
tracking global equities lower, on concerns that U.S. lawmakers
are still too far apart to avert a fiscal crisis with an
end-of-year deadline looming.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0430 Japan Revised industrial output Oct
0758 France Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0828 Germany Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0858 Euro zone Markit flash manufacturing PMI Dec
0900 Euro zone ECB Financial Stability Review
1330 U.S. CPI Nov
1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)