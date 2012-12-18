ANALYSIS-King of cost cuts, Pouyanne readies Total for new growth era
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 14 When Patrick Pouyanne took over as the head of Total's loss-making refinery division in 2011, he demanded a breakdown of costs for every single unit.
TOKYO Dec 18 U.S. crude futures rose for a third day on Tuesday on hopes that Washington could be edging closer to a deal to avert the so-called fiscal cliff, which threatens to push the world's biggest oil user into recession and dent energy demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was up 20 cents at $87.40 a barrel by 0004 GMT, after settling up 47 cents at $87.20 on Monday.
* The discount of U.S. crude to Brent narrowed by $1 on Monday, following news of the expansion of a key U.S. pipeline next month that would allow more crude to be transported to the Gulf Coast from the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point, where a glut of oil has depressed U.S. oil prices.
* London Brent crude for February delivery was yet to trade, after settling down 54 cents at $107.64.
* U.S. stock markets and oil futures got support on Monday after investors saw a meeting between President Barack Obama and Republican John Boehner as a sign of progress that an agreement on a "fiscal cliff" deal was shaping up.
* A pipeline leak that spilled more than 2,000 gallons of gasoline from Buckeye Pipe Line Co's 140,000 barrels-per-day refined products line was sealed and stopped, New Jersey regulators said on Monday.
* Manufacturing in New York State declined for a fifth straight month in December and the labour market remained weak, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report released on Monday.
* Ahead of a weekly oil report by the American Petroleum Institute later in the day, a Reuters poll of analysts forecast the data would show a drawdown in crude oil stocks last week as refiners ran down inventories for year-end tax purposes, while fuel stockpiles were expected to show a corresponding build.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 ended at its highest level in almost two months on Monday.
* The yen dropped to a 20-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Japan's Liberal Democratic Party won a landslide election victory that leaders promise will usher in aggressive monetary easing policies to weaken the currency.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores
- 1330 U.S. Current account/Q3
- 1355 U.S. Redbook
- 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index/Dec
- 2130 American Petroleum Institute oil report
- 2300 U.S. SEMI Book-to-bill ratio/Nov (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 14 When Patrick Pouyanne took over as the head of Total's loss-making refinery division in 2011, he demanded a breakdown of costs for every single unit.
* But rising U.S. shale output caps market (Adds Brent/dollar correlation, comment, updates prices)
DUBAI, Feb 14 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.