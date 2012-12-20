TOKYO Dec 20 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday, remaining below $90 a barrel, as investors took profits from recent gains after talks to avoid a fiscal crisis in the United States stalled.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The new front-month contract for NYMEX crude, for February delivery, was down 32 cents at $89.66 a barrel by 0044 GMT, after settling up $1.58 on Wednesday.

The January contract expired on Wednesday, settling up for a fourth day, gaining $1.58 to $89.51.

* London Brent crude for February delivery had not yet traded, after settling up $1.52 at $110.36 on Wednesday.

* U.S. "fiscal cliff" talks turned sour on Wednesday as President Barack Obama accused opponents of holding a personal grudge against him while the top Republican negotiator called the president "irrational".

* Concerns about the risk of a U.S. recession if no deal is reached, as well worry about the euro zone crisis, have weighed on the outlook for oil demand for much of the fourth quarter.

* Market participants are also awaiting the restart of the 325,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude unit at Motiva Enterprises' Port Arthur, Texas refinery.

Repair work at facility is now slated to finish by Sunday, longer than originally expected.

* U.S. crude stocks fell by 964,000 barrels last week, EIA data showed, compared with an average analyst forecast for a 1.1 million barrel drawdown in a Reuters poll.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.21 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.8-million-barrel increase. Distillates stocks fell 1.09 million barrels, versus analyst expectations for a 1 million-barrel build.

* The money that flowed into U.S. commodity products and funds in November was the smallest in 1-1/2 years and little improvement is expected before year-end as investors worry about a fiscal crisis, according to fund tracker Lipper.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks sold off late in the day to close at session lows on Wednesday.

* The yen languished near 20-month lows against its U.S. peer on Thursday, but trading was choppy in thin conditions with yen bears possibly suffering a case of cold feet as a Bank of Japan policy decision looms.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

- N/A Japan BOJ rate decision

- 1330 U.S. GDP Final Q3

- 1330 U.S. initial jobless claims

- 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Nov

- 1500 U.S. Leading index Nov

- 1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index Dec

- 1530 U.S. EIA underground natural gas stocks (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)