SEOUL Dec 28 U.S. crude futures edged up to
above $91.40 a barrel on Friday ahead of budget talks on Sunday
to prevent the United States from plunging off a "fiscal cliff"
which could push the top oil-consuming economy into recession.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. February crude had gained 56 cents to $91.43 a
barrel by 0036 GMT, after settling down 11 cents at $90.87 a
barrel.
* Brent February crude settled down 27 cents at
$110.80 a barrel.
* U.S. Republican leaders in the House of Representatives
told their members to be back in Washington from the Christmas
holiday break on Sunday in case they need to vote on budget
measures to avert big tax hikes due to kick in on Jan. 1 and
deep, automatic government spending cuts set to begin on Jan.
2.
* U.S. crude inventories fell 1.2 million barrels in the
week to Dec. 21, the American Petroleum Institute said in a
report released late on Thursday, less than the expected drop.
* The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) will issue its weekly inventory data later
on Friday, delayed due to Tuesday's Christmas holiday.
* U.S. consumer confidence fell more than expected in
December, hitting a four-month low. Other data on Thursday
highlighted the positive momentum building in the economy, with
the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits
falling to a nearly 4-1/2 year low and new home sales hitting
their highest level since April 2010.
* The international envoy seeking a negotiated solution to
Syria's 21-month-old conflict said on Thursday political change
was needed to end the violence which has killed 44,000 people.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday, but
recovered most of their losses on the news of weekend budget
talks to avoid the fiscal cliff. The Dow Jones industrial
average closed down 0.14 percent to 13,096.31. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index ended down 0.12 percent at
1,418.10.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.81
percent at 10,406.36 on Friday, while the broader Topix
gained 0.73 percent to 860.36.
* The yen's spiral continued on Friday, with the Japanese
currency registering a more than two-year low against the
dollar. The dollar slipped slightly against the euro ahead of
weekend budget talks in Washington.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):
0745 French consumer spending for November
0745 French detailed GDP for Q3
0900 Italy producer prices for November
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI for December
1500 U.S. pending home sales for November
1530 U.S. ECRI weekly
N/A U.S. commerce dept. releases Nov building permit revisions
1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks weekly
1600 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data weekly
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)