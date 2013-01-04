SINGAPORE, Jan 4 U.S. crude futures held above
$92 a barrel on Friday as investors looked ahead to oil
inventories and economic data from the United States for signals
about demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery edged down 13
cents to $92.79 a barrel by 0001 GMT, with front-month prices on
track to post their fourth weekly rise.
* U.S. crude oil inventories fell sharply last week and
imports tumbled, data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Thursday, as Gulf Coast refiners drew down stocks for
end-of-the-year tax purposes.
Crude stockpiles across the world's top oil consumer dropped
by 12 million barrels in the week to Dec. 28, well over
expectations for a 900,000 barrel draw, according to the data.
Traders will now be closely watching for data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration, due out Friday, for
confirmation of the API report.
* Brent crude for February settled down 33 cents at
$112.14 a barrel on Thursday on worries about looming U.S.
budget battles and signs of growing concern by the U.S. Federal
Reserve about buying bonds to spur economic growth.
* Federal Reserve officials are increasingly concerned about
the potential risks of the U.S. central bank's asset purchases
on financial markets, even if they look set to continue an
open-ended stimulus program for now.
* Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed in part due to the
completion of a major expansion of the Seaway pipeline. The
project, aimed at easing the bottleneck at the Cushing, Oklahoma
oil hub which has depressed U.S. prices, should be at full rates
by the end of next week.
The spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate
CL-LCO1=R narrowed to just over $19 a barrel on Friday, down
from 2012 highs of about $26.
* South Sudan will delay resuming oil exports until at least
mid-March even if the new African republic solves all security
conflicts with Sudan at a presidential summit on Friday, Oil
Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said.
* Motiva Enterprises on Thursday morning began
its third attempt in 30 days to restart a new 325,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its Port Arthur,
Texas, refinery, according to sources familiar with refinery
operations.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. Treasury debt prices slid and world stocks reversed
course and dipped on Thursday after minutes from the latest
meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy committee showed rising
concern about the Fed's policy of buying bonds to stimulate
growth.
* The euro slipped against the greenback, touching a new
three-week low after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last
meeting indicated that while the Fed looks set to continue
buying bonds, some policymakers are reticent about further
increasing its $2.9 trillion balance sheet.
* U.S. private-sector employers shrugged off a looming
budget crisis and stepped up hiring in December, offering
further evidence of underlying strength in the economy as 2012
ended.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
1330 GMT U.S. Dec nonfarm payrolls
1500 GMT U.S. Nov Factory orders
1530 GMT U.S. weekly EIA petroleum status report
1930 GMT U.S. weekly CFTC commitment of traders data
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)