PERTH, Jan 8 U.S. crude futures inched up in
early Asian trading on Tuesday after settling higher in New York
as the market focused on the completion of a U.S. pipeline
expansion project at the end of the week.
The expansion of the Seaway pipeline to 400,000 barrels per
day (bpd) from 150,000 bpd should help reduce the crude oil glut
around Cushing, Oklahoma - delivery point of the U.S. benchmark
futures contract.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for February delivery rose 7 cents to
$93.26 a barrel by 0051 GMT.
* Brent crude for February settled at $111.40 per
barrel in London on Monday.
* A Reuters technical analysis showed that U.S. oil
may retest a resistance zone of $93.89-$94.17 per barrel, a
break above which would open the way towards $95.37.
Brent oil will stay neutral as long as it remains in
a range of $110.50-$112.41 per barrel, another Reuters technical
analysis showed.
* The Seaway pipeline expansion, which will bring more crude
oil from the bottlenecked midcontinent market around Cushing to
premium-priced refiners on the Gulf Coast, is due to be
completed by Friday.
* Figures on Monday showed euro zone factory prices fell in
November for the first time in five months, dragged by a slide
in the cost of energy and giving the ECB room to consider a
possible interest rate cut.
* OPEC oil output fell in December, surveys showed last
week, partly due to curbs by top exporter Saudi Arabia in
response to lower demand. More cutbacks by the Saudis may be
needed to prevent falls in prices.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares steadied on Tuesday but prices were capped by
investor caution ahead of corporate earnings season for the last
quarter of 2012 and the European Central Bank's policy meeting
later in the week.
* The yen bumped higher against the dollar and the euro in
early Asian trading on Tuesday, as investors took profits after
the Japanese unit's recent surge.
The euro was steady against the dollar, buying
$1.3124, holding well above its three-week low of $1.2998
touched on trading platform EBS on Friday, as investors looked
ahead to this week's European Central Bank meeting.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Tuesday:
1000 GMT EZ Business climate Dec 2012
1000 GMT EZ Economic sentiment Dec 2012
1245 GMT U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
