SINGAPORE Jan 24 U.S. crude futures steadied
around $95 a barrel on Thursday after falling by more than a
dollar in the previous session on worries inventories in the
U.S. Midwest could surge after a key oil pipeline cut the volume
flowing through it.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for March delivery was little changed at
$95.15 a barrel by 0059 GMT. The contract lost $1.45 on
Wednesday, and pulled away from four-month highs hit earlier in
the session.
* The price slid after shippers received notification that
the newly expanded 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Seaway pipeline
had slashed rates to 175,000 bpd due to delivery constraints.
The pipeline bottlenecks could lead to more oil accumulating in
Cushing where futures contracts are delivered.
* Investors are eyeing data that measures manufacturing
activity in China. The HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index will be
the first economic indicator for China this year and the number
should surpass December's 51.5 to spur a rally in commodity
prices. Last month's figure was the highest since May 2011, and
investors need stronger evidence that manufacturing activity has
turned more brisk to support expectations of better Chinese
economic growth in the first half.
* Japan incurred a record trade deficit in 2012 as exports
continued to slide in December in a worrying signal that the
effects of a weaker yen and the new government's moves to boost
the economy with fiscal and monetary stimulus have been slow in
coming.
* In South Korea, the economy picked up slightly in the
final quarter of 2012 on resilient private consumption, but a
firm recovery will likely be delayed until global demand gathers
momentum.
* The U.S. House of Representatives passed a Republican plan
to allow the federal government to keep borrowing money through
mid-May, clearing it for fast enactment after the top Senate
Democrat and White House endorsed it.
* Exxon Mobil may be moving closer to Baghdad's side
in its bitter feud with autonomous Kurdistan, industry sources
said, with a sweeter deal to keep it operating in southern Iraq
on the table.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares fell as investors were cautious ahead of the
manufacturing data from China, while a sharp slide in Apple Inc
shares following its earnings report also capped
demand.
* The yen's rebound came to a halt with investors wary about
cutting bearish bets further amid expectations the Bank of Japan
will come under renewed pressure to ease policy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI
0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0900 Euro Zone Current account
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1500 U.S. Leading indicators
1600 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum report
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)