SINGAPORE Jan 25 U.S. crude futures were steady
on Friday, on track for a seventh straight week of gains as
signs of a recovering global economy brightened the outlook for
fuel demand.
A seven week run has not been seen since February-April
2009.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for March delivery was little changed at
$95.91 a barrel by 0042 GMT, after rising 0.8 percent on
Thursday. The contract hit a four-month high on Wednesday but
steep losses later on that day has curbed its weekly gain so far
to 0.4 percent.
* U.S. oil bounced back overnight on strong economic data
from China and the United States as well as expectations that
the vital Seaway pipeline could resume full capacity operation
within a week.
* Manufacturing in China and the United States grew this
month at the quickest pace in about two years while data
suggesting German growth picked up boosted hopes for a swifter
euro zone recovery.
* The number of new claims for jobless benefits in the
United States dropped to a five-year low last week.
* In Japan, core consumer prices slipped for a second
straight month in the year to December, signalling the economy
was still in deflation and piling more pressure on the central
bank to adopt further stimulus steps to achieve its new
inflation target.
* The White House denounced threats by North Korea to carry
out further rocket launches and a nuclear test as "needlessly
provocative," saying such actions would violate U.N. resolutions
and increase Pyongyang's diplomatic isolation.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were steady on Friday after solid global
economic data boosted investor appetite for riskier assets,
while the yen hit fresh lows on expectations Japan will pursue
bold policies to beat deflation and stimulate growth.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate
0930 UK Preliminary Q4 GDP
1500 U.S. New home sales
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)