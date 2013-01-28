SEOUL Jan 28 U.S. crude rose on Monday,
hovering near $96 per barrel, after data from Europe signalled
signs of economic recovery while supply worries stemming from
persisting tensions in the Middle East and Africa also supported
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude climbed 11 cents to $95.99 a barrel,
after settling down 7 cents at $95.88 on Friday.
* Brent climbed 13 cents a barrel at $113.41, after
it settled unchanged previously.
* The Munich-based Ifo think tank said on Friday that German
business morale improved for a third consecutive month in
January to its highest in more than half a year, more evidence
that Europe's largest economy is gathering speed again after
contracting late last year.
* Banks will repay more than 130 billion euros of crisis
loans to the European Central Bank next week, handing more cash
back earlier than expected in a sign at least parts of the
financial system are returning to health.
* Oil investors were closely watching the Seaway crude oil
pipeline after it was forced last week to curtail deliveries to
its Gulf Coast terminal, potentially reducing flows out of the
delivery point for West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures at
Cushing, Oklahoma.
* Seaway operator Enterprise Products Partners said
on Friday deliveries to its Katy, Texas, terminal in the Houston
area were normal.
* Tensions in the oil-producing Middle East remain. Iran
would consider any attack on Syria an attack on itself, a senior
government official was quoted as saying on Saturday, in one of
Tehran's most assertive defences of its ally yet. Iran is a key
supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who is fighting a
near two-year-long revolt.
* Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi declared a month-long
state of emergency in three cities along the Suez Canal where
dozens of people have been killed over the past four days in
protests his allies say are designed to overthrow
him.
* U.N. Security Council envoys flew to Yemen amid tight
security on Sunday to show support for a U.S.-backed power
transfer deal in danger of faltering and plunging the country
back into chaos.
* Unidentified attackers blew up Yemen's main oil pipeline,
forcing the country to shut down one of its most lucrative
sources of income, government and tribal sources said on
Saturday. Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have been repeatedly
sabotaged by insurgents and tribesmen since anti-government
protests created a power vacuum in 2011.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 1,500 for the
first time in more than five years on Friday as strong U.S.
earnings reports, including Procter & Gamble's, helped the
benchmark extend its rally to eight days.
* Japan's Nikkei share average rose at Monday's open,
striking a 32-month high above 11,000 after the yen weakened
over the weekend and U.S. stocks advanced strongly, although the
benchmark quickly pared its gains as investors awaited domestic
earnings results for cues.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday (GMT):
0900 Italy Consumer confidence
0900 Euro zone Money M3 growth
1330 U.S Durable goods orders
1330 U.S. Midwest Manufacturing Index
1500 U.S. Pending home sales
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)