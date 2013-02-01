SEOUL Feb 1 U.S. crude oil futures steadied on
Friday, giving up early gains, after China's official factory
activity gauge missed market expectations.
West Texas Intermediate crude is still on track to rise for
an eighth week in a row, matching a similar winning streak in
July-August 2004, after hitting four-month highs on upbeat
global economic data earlier this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for March delivery was little changed at
$97.48 a barrel by 0123 GMT, after rising to as high as $97.70
earlier. The contract jumped 6.2 percent in January, its third
consecutive monthly rise.
* Brent crude gained 13 cents to $115.68 a barrel,
after rising by 4 percent last month.
* China's official purchasing managers' index eased to 50.4
in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said, missing
market expectations and underscoring that the economy is making
only a mild recovery from its weakest year since 1999.
* Brent's premium to U.S crude oil CL-LCO1=R widened to
more than $18 a barrel on Thursday after the Seaway pipeline
operator said it would be the third or fourth quarter before it
completes a lateral pipeline from its Jones Creek terminal in
Texas. The Brent-WTI crude oil spread is at its widest since
Jan. 10.
* Seaway operator Enterprise Products Partners LP was forced
last week to reduce throughput on the southern leg of Seaway due
to a bottleneck at Jones Creek, the terminus of the line.
Seaway's capacity expansion to 400,000 barrels per day was
completed on Jan. 11, but the restrictions around Jones Creek
have restricted flows.
* U.S. personal income rose 2.6 percent last month, the
biggest increase in eight years as companies rushed to make
dividend payments before higher tax rates set in, while buoyant
wage growth also gave a lift to households.
* Investors are eyeing the release of U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data later on Friday and economists expect jobs to have risen by
160,000 in January from 155,000 in December.
* Syria protested to the United Nations over an Israeli air
strike on its territory and warned of a possible "surprise"
response.
* Iran has announced plans to install and operate advanced
uranium enrichment machines, in what would be a technological
leap allowing it to significantly speed up activity the West
fears could be put to developing a nuclear weapon.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday on caution ahead of
Friday's jobs report, but the S&P 500 still posted its best
monthly gain since October 2011.
* The yen plumbed fresh multi-year lows against its G3 peers
on Friday, having posted its biggest monthly decline in 12 years
versus the euro as the market positioned for more aggressive
easing from the Bank of Japan.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday (GMT):
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Final
0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI
0848 France Markit Manufacturing PMI
0853 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
1500 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI
1500 U.S. Construction spending
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and
Ed Davies)