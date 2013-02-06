SINGAPORE Feb 6 U.S. crude steadied above $96
per barrel on Wednesday after positive services sector data from
the United States and Europe strengthened the view that the
global economy is on the mend.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures were trading 1 cent lower at
$96.63 per barrel at 0014 GMT, after rising nearly 0.5 percent
in the previous session.
* Brent crude futures hit a 20-week high on Tuesday,
helped by robust data from top economies and better than
expected earnings announcements from Wall Street.
* The vast U.S. services sector expanded again last month,
extending a three-year run of growth, while European business
optimism hit an eight-month high, and China's services sector
grow at its quickest pace in four months, providing evidence of
a gradual rebound in the world economy.
* The European Central Bank is unlikely to contemplate an
interest rate cut at Thursday's policy meeting despite the
euro's sharp rise, and economists say the appreciation is more
likely to delay discussion of an exit from the ECB's crisis
policy.
* Iran has taken delivery of several new tankers from
Chinese shipyards, giving it greater flexibility in maintaining
oil exports in the face of Western sanctions.
* Iran and world powers announced new talks on Tehran's
nuclear programme on Feb. 26, but hopes of progress after
Tuesday's announcement were tempered when an Iranian official
said the West's goal in talking was to undermine the Islamic
republic.
* Israel has deployed a third Iron Dome missile defence
system near its northern borders with Syria and Lebanon,
security sources said on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, recovering a day after the
market's biggest sell-off since November.
* The yen resumed its decline on Wednesday as investors
piled back into the easy one-way trade as the market bet that a
more dovish Bank of Japan governor will soon be installed to
push through aggressive easing measures.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial orders
1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
(Reporting by Ramya Venugopal; Editing by Joseph Radford)