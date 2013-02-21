PERTH, Feb 21 U.S. crude futures fell in early
Asian trading on Thursday, after dropping nearly $2 per barrel
the previous day as market rumours circulated that a hedge fund
was forced to liquidate substantial commodity positions.
Anticipation that Saudi Arabia will raise oil production in
the second quarter of the year also added pressure to prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery fell 47 cents to
$94.75 by 0017 GMT.
* The U.S. crude contract for March delivery, which
expired on Wednesday, settled at $94.46 a barrel in New York,
down $2.20.
* Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.92 to
settle at $115.60 a barrel on Wednesday.
* Oil prices entered into a steep decline just before 11
a.m. EST (1700 GMT) Wednesday. Traders cited rumours that a
hedge fund was in trouble and said the price fall looked like
multiple sell-stop orders being triggered in quick
succession.
* Saudi Arabia expects to raise its oil output in the second
quarter to satisfy higher demand from China and feed economic
recovery elsewhere, oil industry sources said.
* Major powers are ready to make "a substantial and serious
offer" to Iran during talks next week in return for concessions
on its nuclear programme.
* A U.N. nuclear watchdog report due this week is expected
to show that growth of Iran's stockpile of higher-grade enriched
uranium has slowed as it is using some of the material to make
reactor fuel.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely increased last
week as refineries operated at a lower rate, an initial Reuters
poll of 11 analysts showed on Wednesday, while refined product
inventories were expected to have declined.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets fell on Wednesday after some Federal
Reserve policy-makers said last month the central bank may have
to stop or slow its bond-buying program before hiring picks up.
* The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday, having enjoyed its
biggest one-day gain in seven months against a currency basket
as commodities and U.S. equities slid on rumours of a hedge fund
in trouble.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0758 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0828 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
0858 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1330 U.S. CPI
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1358 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI
1500 U.S. Philly Fed business index
1500 U.S. Existing home sales
1500 U.S. Leading indicators
1600 U.S. EIA petroleum status report
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)