SINGAPORE Feb 25 U.S. crude futures steadied
above $93 a barrel on Monday, after falling to six-week lows in
the prior session as investors worried about how long the U.S.
central bank can provide stimulus to support the world's top
economy and oil consumer.
Investors are also eyeing initial data that would gauge the
pace of factory activity in China in February, with further
signs of economic pickup likely to help push up oil prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for April delivery was little changed at
$93.13 a barrel by 0035 GMT. The contract hit a low of $92.44 on
Friday, its weakest since Jan. 7 to finish the past week with
its steepest loss since early December.
* Brent crude was off 7 cents at $114.03, also
ending last week with its biggest loss since early December.
* HSBC will release its flash estimate for manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index for China for February at 0145 GMT.
The index hit a two-year high of 52.3 in January as domestic
demand strengthened, underlining hopes the nation's economic
recovery is slowly gaining momentum.
* Investors are also watching Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's two-day testimony before lawmakers this week.
Indications that the Fed may slow or halt its economic stimulus
fueled a market rout this week that drove gold and copper to
multi-month lows and Brent oil to its weakest in about a month.
* Italians finish voting in one of the most closely watched
and unpredictable elections in years on Monday with a surge in
protest votes fuelling concern that the ballot may not produce a
government strong enough to pull Italy from its economic slump.
* Syrian opposition leaders will meet in Istanbul on March 2
to choose a prime minister to head a provisional government that
would operate in rebel-controlled areas of Syria, coalition
officials said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher on Monday, with investors still
picking up shares battered by last week's steep plunge.
* The yen skidded to a 33-month low on reports that an
advocate of aggressive monetary easing could soon head the Bank
of Japan, while sterling was broadly lower following Moody's
downgrade of Britain's prized triple-A sovereign rating.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI
1330 U.S. National activity index
1530 U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing index
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)