SINGAPORE, March 5 U.S. crude futures edged up on Tuesday after hitting their lowest level for the year in the previous session, although the modest gains reflect investors caution over the outlook for fuel demand amid a fragile global economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery had climbed 23 cents to $90.35 a barrel by 0146 GMT, after falling as low as $89.33 on Monday, its weakest since Dec. 26.

* Brent crude gained 36 cents to $110.45. It touched a session trough of $109.58 the day before, the lowest since Jan. 17.

* China, the world's No. 2 oil user, would boost fiscal spending in 2013 in a bid to deliver economic growth of 7.5 percent, outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao said in remarks prepared for the opening of the country's annual parliament meetings.

* China's services sector cooled in February after new business receded from eight-month highs, a private survey showed, in line with slower factory activity that suggests a modest rebound in the world's second-biggest economy this year.

* Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve's influential vice chair, said the U.S. central bank's aggressive monetary stimulus is warranted given how far the economy was operating below its full potential.

* Euro zone sentiment fell sharply in March, halting a six-month rise after an inconclusive election in Italy, the region's third- largest economy, rattled investors.

* The U.N. nuclear watchdog raised pressure on Iran to finally address suspicions that it has sought to design an atomic bomb, calling for swift inspector access to a military base where relevant explosives tests are believed to have been carried out.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares rebounded after a sharp sell-off triggered by slumping Chinese stocks the previous session, as a globally accommodative monetary stance helped eased concerns and revived risk appetite.

* The euro languished near a three-month low, while commodity currencies proved resilient with the Australian dollar bouncing off an eight-month trough.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0843 Italy Markit Adaci Services PMI

0848 France Markit Services PMI

0853 Germany Markit Services PMI

0858 Euro zone Markit Services PMI

1000 Euro zone Retail sales

1245 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales

1500 U.S. ISM Non-manufacturing PMI

1500 U.S. IBD/TIPP Consumer confidence

2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)