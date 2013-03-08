SEOUL, March 8 U.S. crude steadied above $91 a barrel on Friday after rising by more than a dollar in the prior session after an unexpected drop in claims for U.S. jobless benefits stoked optimism about the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy and oil user.

Investors are waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day for further signals on the jobs market and economy along with trade numbers from No. 2 oil consumer China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for April delivery was off 9 cents at $91.47 a barrel by 0030 GMT. The contract is up nearly 1 percent for the week, heading for its first gain in three weeks.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to a seasonally adjusted 340,000, the second straight weekly drop.

* The data comes after a report on Wednesday which showed private employers hired more workers than expected last month, suggesting a pick-up in the recovery pace of the U.S. labor market.

* The next key number will be the U.S. nonfarm payrolls due at 1330 GMT. Employers probably added 160,000 jobs in February last month, up slightly from January's 157,000, which would be enough to hold the jobless rate at 7.9 percent, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

* In China, exports and imports likely maintained double-digit growth momentum in the first two months of the year, suggesting that the rebound in the world's No. 2 economy remained intact.

* China's crude oil imports, which hit the third-highest daily level on record in January at 5.92 million barrels a day, are expected to have stayed strong last month as refineries kept up high crude runs ahead of a maintenance period.

* The Brent oil pipeline system in the British North Sea, which forms part of the global Brent benchmark, has begun a restart after its second shutdown in almost two months, adding downward pressure to prices.

* Production of North Sea Forties crude was also seen rising, with some 400,000 barrels per day set to load in April, up from 368,000 bpd in March, according to loading programs.

* North Korea threatened the United States with a preemptive nuclear strike, raising the level of rhetoric as the U.N. Security Council approved new sanctions against the reclusive country.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro held onto gains early in Asia on Friday, having posted its second biggest one-day rally this year, after the European Central Bank wrong footed investors who had positioned for a more dovish signal from ECB President Mario Draghi.

* Gains in U.S. stocks underpinned Asian shares, but prices were capped ahead of key U.S. jobs and Chinese trade figures due later in the session.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

N/A China Exports

N/A China Imports

N/A China Trade balance

1100 Germany Industrial output

1330 U.S. Unemployment rate

1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Ed Davies)