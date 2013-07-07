TOKYO, July 8 U.S. crude futures extended gains
to hit a 14-month high above $104 a barrel on Monday, after
posting their biggest weekly gain in a year last week, as
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data fueled hopes for increased
economic activity.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for August delivery was up 66 cents at
$103.88 a barrel by 2240 GMT after touching $104.12 earlier, the
highest since May 3, 2012.
It settled up $1.98 at $103.22 on Friday after data showed
that U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs to their payrolls
last month, more than expected.
* London Brent crude for August delivery was up 31
cents at $108.03 a barrel, after settling up $2.18.
* The market was also supported by renewed geopolitical risk
in Egypt. Hundreds of thousands of supporters and opponents of
Egypt's ousted president gathered in Cairo and Alexandria on
Sunday, two days after similar gatherings led to nationwide
clashes that claimed more than 30 lives.
* The euro zone must decide on Monday how to keep Greece on
a lifeline but is divided over whether to delay aid payments in
an attempt to force through unpopular reforms ranging from
sacking public workers to selling state assets.
* An agreement has been reached with security guards who had
shut down two oil ports in eastern Libya, allowing exports to
resume, an official present at the negotiations said on Sunday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after robust jobs data
pointed to economic growth and investors overcame concerns that
the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its stimulus efforts
as soon as September.
* The U.S. dollar rose to a five-week high against the yen
and a six-week peak against the euro on Friday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
- 0830 Euro Zone Sentix index July
- 1900 U.S. Consumer credit May
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)