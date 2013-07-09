TOKYO, July 9 U.S. crude futures retreated to
just below $103 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by the return of
a Libyan oilfield and Iraqi pipeline that eased concerns about
global oil supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for August delivery was down 16 cents
at $102.98 a barrel by 0018 GMT, after settling down 8 cents at
$103.14 on Monday. It touched a 14-month high of $104.12 on
Monday.
* London Brent crude for August delivery was down
34 cents at $107.09 a barrel, after settling down 29 cents.
* Libya's major Sharara oilfield will resume operations
after an agreement was reached with the armed group that shut it
down last month, a senior Libyan oil source said on Monday.
* A pipeline from Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan will
also resume operations in two to three days following an
interruption caused by a leak, two sources in Iraq's state-run
North Oil Company (NOC) said on Monday.
* Clashes in Egypt that left at least 51 people dead
heightened geopolitical risk, but there has been no impact to
ports and shipping through the Suez Canal.
* Egypt will hold new parliamentary elections once
amendments to its suspended constitution are approved in a
referendum, the interim head of state decreed on Monday, setting
out a time frame that could see a legislative vote in about six
months.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely fell by 3.3
million barrels last week, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Distillate stocks likely rose by 1.3 million barrels, while
gasoline stocks were seen up 1.2 million barrels.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.53 percent
on Monday, edging closer to its all-time high set in May.
* The dollar paused in its rally as investors bought
beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar on Tuesday,
although its broad uptrend is seen intact as the market tries to
position for when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to slow
its stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism June
- 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores
- 1255 U.S. Redbook
- 1400 U.S. Employment trends June
- 2030 U.S. API oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)