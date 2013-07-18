SINGAPORE, July 18 U.S. oil futures were steady
at above $106 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday,
supported by a drawdown in U.S. stockpiles while a recovery in
the dollar dragged.
U.S. crude had climbed 1 cent to $106.49 a barrel by
0027 GMT, shifting between a high of $106.73 and a low of
$106.38. Brent was unchanged at $108.61. The U.S.
benchmark settled 48 cents higher on Wednesday and Brent closed
up 47 cents.
* FUNDAMENTALS
- U.S. inventories of gasoline and distillates each
increased by more than 3 million barrels last week as refineries
processed more oil, but RBOB and heating oil futures were little
changed as snags at East Coast refining plants worried traders.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday
the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its
massive bond purchase programme later this year, but he left
open the option of changing that plan if the economic outlook
shifted.
- U.S. housing starts and permits for future home
construction unexpectedly fell in June, but the decline in
activity was likely to be short-lived against the backdrop of
bullish sentiment among home builders.
- Protesters occupying Libya's eastern port of Zueitina,
halting oil exports but allowing maintenance work, will not
leave until their demands for jobs are met, one of them said on
Wednesday.
- Greece's shaky coalition government scraped through a vote
on Wednesday on a bill to sack public sector workers as
thousands chanting anti-austerity slogans protested outside
parliament.
* MARKETS NEWS
- The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early in Asia
on Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors first sell
then buy back the currency in reaction to Bernanke's comments.
- U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0800 Euro zone Current account
- 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
- 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index
- 1400 U.S. Leading indicators
- 1430 Bernanke testifies before Senate Banking Committee
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Joseph Radford)