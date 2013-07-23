UPDATE 1-OMV agrees to sell Turkish unit Petrol Ofisi to Vitol for $1.45 bln
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
PERTH, July 23 U.S. crude prices were steady early on Tuesday, after a selloff the day before as traders tried to lock in gains from a 16-month high seen last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery had fallen 2 cents to $106.92 a barrel by 0040 GMT. The contract for August delivery, which expired on Monday, settled at $106.91 a barrel.
* Brent crude for September delivery rose 7 cents to $108.22 a barrel.
* There are signals that U.S. refiners are willing to pay high prices to cash in on robust margins.
* Protesters demanding jobs closed off the eastern Libyan port of Zueitina for a sixth day on Monday, extending a halt in oil exports.
* Nigeria is set to export around 1.81 million barrels of crude oil per day in September on 59 cargoes excluding the Bonny Light grade.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on Tuesday as soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell, while a sharp fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to the euro.
* Asian stocks got off to an uninspired start on Tuesday, with Japan's share market losing a bit of ground, while gold took a breather after its biggest one-day gain in over a year.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
0645 France Business climate
1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
1300 U.S. FHFA home price index
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* On closing, OMV net profit to take 1.1 bln eur fx hit (Adds details on the deal, background)
PAWNEE, Okla., March 3 The Pawnee Nation filed a lawsuit on Friday in tribal court in Oklahoma against 27 oil and gas producers, seeking damages for an earthquake they said was caused from man-made activity related to hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
March 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.