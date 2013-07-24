PERTH, July 24 U.S. crude edged up on Wednesday after U.S. data showed a dip in inventory in the world's largest oil consumer, with supply disruptions around North America also buoying prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery had risen 19 cents to $107.42 a barrel by 0028 GMT.

* Brent crude for September delivery had gained 15 cents to $108.57 a barrel.

* Weekly U.S. inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute released late Tuesday showed crude stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels in the week to July 19, with unexpected declines in both gasoline and distillate stockpiles.

* Enbridge Inc shut its 210,000 barrel per day Line 81 pipeline, which carries Bakken crude from North Dakota to Minnesota following the discovery of a small leak.

* Ongoing maintenance at Syncrude Canada Ltd's northern Alberta oil sands projects tightened supplies of light sweet crude and bolstered prices for U.S. crudes such as Light Louisiana Sweet.

* BP had been forced to shut in its 250,000 bpd Thunder Horse oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico as work was performed on the Destin natural gas pipeline system into which Thunder Horse connects. Destin lifted its force majeure on gas supplies on Wednesday, but said the startup of some platforms may be delayed.

* BP said the North Sea Forties Pipeline System was operating under a "minor" restriction on flows that was likely to last another week or so.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar hit one-month lows early in Asia on Wednesday after extending a broad decline for a third session, giving beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar some breathing space.

* Most Asian stock markets edged up in a tentative morning session on Wednesday, while the dollar was treading water, as investors waited for the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity to gauge the health of the world's second-biggest economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0145 China HSBC manufacturing flash PMI

0658 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI

0728 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI

0758 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI

0758 Euro zone Markit services flash PMI

1258 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI

1400 U.S. New home sales

1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)