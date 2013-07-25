PERTH, July 25 U.S. crude prices fell on Thursday as weak manufacturing data from China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, prompted investors to take profits after several days of gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery had dropped 33 cents to $105.07 a barrel by 0045 GMT.

* Brent crude for September delivery lost 26 cents to $106.93 a barrel.

* Activity in China's manufacturing sector slowed to an 11-month low in July as new orders faltered and the job market darkened.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. crude inventories fell again last week, dropping 2.8 million barrels. But analysts said last week's draw was much smaller than massive declines earlier in the month.

* The African Union has asked Sudan to extend a deadline to halt oil flows to South Sudan, in an effort to keep oil exports flowing. Sudan said last month it would close two oil pipelines with South Sudan by Aug. 7 unless Juba stopped supporting rebels across their shared border. South Sudan denies the allegations.

* Enterprise Products Partners will move forward with the shutdown of a Texas-to-Indiana distillate pipeline that shippers say is critical to supply.

* Brazilian oil workers in the Campos Basin, an offshore area responsible for 82 percent of Brazil's crude output, plan a 24-hour strike on Thursday to protest the end of paid rest periods by state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras .

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar was broadly higher on Thursday as upbeat U.S. housing data and a rise in Treasury yields reminded investors the country was still closer to tempering its monetary stimulus than any other major economy.

* Asian stocks retreated from seven-week highs on Thursday as Wall Street buckled under profit-taking pressure.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday:

0800 Germany Ifo business climate

0800 Italy Consumer confidence

0800 Euro zone M3 money supply

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders

