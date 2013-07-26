PERTH, July 26 U.S. crude prices were little changed on Friday, despite a weaker greenback, which typically supports oil prices, and strong U.S. housing data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery eased 3 cents to $105.46 a barrel by 0038 GMT.

* Brent crude for September delivery lost 1 cent to trade at $107.64 a barrel.

* New U.S. home sales vaulted to a five-year high in June, while other data on Wednesday showed an acceleration in factory activity in July, boosting hopes of a third-quarter pick-up in economic growth.

* China's central bank said it will continue to operate a prudent monetary policy to improve the financial environment for small companies. As the world's No. 2 consumer of oil, China's economic wellbeing often influences oil prices.

* Egypt braced for bloodshed on Friday in rival mass rallies, summoned by the army that ousted the state's first freely elected president and by the Islamists who back him. Turmoil in the Middle East can lead to fears of supply disruptions and provide support to prices.

* A one-day strike by oil workers on 39 platforms in Brazil's main oil producing region cut production by less than 1 percent at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar languished at one-month lows against a basket of major currencies on Friday, having suffered a setback overnight as investors turned cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.

* Tokyo shares fell sharply on Friday as the yen rose to a two-week high versus the dollar, with investors turning cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

0600 Germany Import prices

0645 France Consumer confidence (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)