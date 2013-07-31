SINGAPORE, July 31 U.S. crude oil steadied near
three-week lows on Wednesday after falling more than a dollar
the day before as expectations of tight U.S. supplies were seen
as overplayed, but prices remain on track for their biggest
monthly gain in nearly a year.
Investors were likely to mark time ahead of the outcome of a
Federal Reserve meeting, which could offer clues on when it will
start curbing monetary stimulus that has boosted market
liquidity.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for September delivery was little
changed at $103.11 a barrel by 0045 GMT. The contract touched a
low of $102.67 on Tuesday, its weakest since July 9.
* But the U.S. oil benchmark is still up nearly 7 percent in
July and is looking at its biggest monthly gain since August
2012, having hit 16-month peaks following sustained declines in
U.S. crude stockpiles that pointed to firmer demand.
* Brent crude eased 12 cents to $106.79 a barrel. It
is up 4.5 percent for the month, also its biggest such gain
since last August.
* Investors are also eyeing U.S. gross domestic product
data, with a Reuters poll showing annual growth may have slowed
to 1.0 percent in the second quarter from 1.8 percent in the
first quarter. With the GDP data mostly history and the Fed more
focused on the labour market, the number is unlikely to deter
the Fed from reducing its bond purchases later this year.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles dropped for the fifth
straight week, falling 740,000 barrels last week, based on data
from the American Petroleum Institute, less than the 2.3 million
barrels forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
* U.S. crude oil will narrow its discount CL-LCO1=R to
North Sea Brent this year and next, but the U.S. oil contract is
unlikely to establish a sustained premium over the global
benchmark during that time, a Reuters poll showed.
* U.S. home prices rose in May, suggesting the housing
market recovery pushed ahead during the spring buying season,
though the pace of gains slowed in what analysts said could be a
sign of things to come.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $410 million to
settle allegations of power market manipulation in California
and the Midwest, the latest in a series of high-profile
inquiries by U.S. federal energy regulators.
* Israeli and Palestinian negotiators, in their first peace
talks in nearly three years, gave themselves about nine months
to try to reach an agreement on ending their conflict of more
than six decades in U.S.-brokered peace talks.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar struggled to extend modest overnight gains as
investors trod cautiously ahead of the outcome of the Fed policy
review that could see the central bank drive home a dovish
message.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales
0755 Germany Unemployment rate
0900 Euro zone Inflation
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate
1215 U.S. ADP employment report
1230 U.S. Q2 GDP Advance
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks
1800 Federal Open Market Committee announces outcome of
policy meeting
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)