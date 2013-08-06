SINGAPORE Aug 6 U.S. crude futures slipped in
early Asian trade on Tuesday as supply risks from key producers
such as Libya abate, but a forecast fall in crude stockpiles in
the world's biggest oil consumer stemmed losses.
U.S. crude fell 8 cents to $106.48 a barrel by 0012
GMT, sliding for a third day. Brent crude gained 3 cents
to $108.73 a barrel after ending 25 cents lower.
* FUNDAMENTALS
- U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline stockpiles are
forecast to have fallen last week, while distillate inventories
likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.
- Libya's oil output has improved to around 700,000 barrels
a day and the government is working to end protests at oil
facilities, Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arusi said.
- The North Sea's Buzzard oilfield was expected to begin a
restart on Monday, on schedule, after a five-day maintenance
shutdown of the Forties oil pipeline, an industry source said.
- The pace of growth in the U.S. services sector accelerated
in July, picking up from a three-year low as new orders surged
to their highest level in five months.
- The Federal Reserve is nearer to dialing back its massive
bond-buying program after the unemployment rate dropped last
month, a top Fed official said on Monday, the second to make
that point in as many trading days.
* MARKETS NEWS
- The Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Monday in the thinnest
volume so far this year, following their record closing highs
last week as a lack of major news left the market directionless.
- Sterling held on to gains early on Tuesday having risen
broadly on the back of a survey that gave hope the UK economy is
recovering, while the Australian dollar dangled precariously
near a 3-year low ahead of an expected interest rate cut.
* DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0800 Italy Industrial output
- 0900 Italy Q2 GDP
- 1000 Germany Industrial orders
- 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
- 1230 U.S. International trade
- 1400 U.S. U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence
- 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
(Reporting by Manash Goswami; Editing by Richard Pullin)