SINGAPORE Aug 9 U.S. crude rebounded towards
$104 a barrel on Friday, with investors buying after the
contract hit the lowest in a month in its longest losing streak
this year.
Front-month West Texas Intermediate prices had suffered five
straight sessions of losses until Thursday, the longest since
December, on jitters over the outlook for U.S stimulus and on
expectations North Sea supply will improve next month after
maintenance.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely begin cutting back on
its massive bond-buying programme next month, as long as
economic data continues to improve, a top Fed official known for
his opposition to the programme said on Thursday.
The move is expected to reduce liquidity that has
underpinned global markets. It could also boost the dollar,
weighing on commodities such as oil that are priced in the
currency.
U.S. crude for September delivery has rebounded from
its lowest settlement since July 30 to $103.95 a barrel, up 55
cents, by 0037 GMT.
Brent crude was at $106.92, up 24 cents, after
settling at its lowest since July 4.
FUNDAMENTALS
* A strong rally in the price of U.S. crude in July coupled
with a general improvement in the American economy has
encouraged investors to return to energy exchange traded
products (ETPs) after several months of outflows.
* The 2013 Atlantic hurricane season is still on track to be
"above normal" but "extreme levels of activity" are less likely,
the top U.S. government climate agency said.
* Several refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast and in the Midwest
have planned large-scale overhauls for the fall as well as
making longer-term maintenance plans that will temporarily crimp
gasoline supplies in parts of the United States, sources
familiar with operations at the refineries said.
* Unrest that has already slashed Libya's oil output to the
lowest levels since the 2011 civil war and more than halved its
exports is now spreading, with serious implications for its
economy, foreign companies and consumers of crude.
* India is thinking of providing a 20 billion rupee ($327
million) state guarantee to back local insurance for refineries
that use Iranian oil and therefore cannot get foreign cover due
to Western sanctions, an industry source said.
* Russia has emerged as the surprise favourite to ship the
bulk of crude from Kazakhstan's Kashagan field, capitalising on
a regional pipeline bottleneck that is adding to headaches for
the world's most expensive oil development.
* Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it had arrested two men from
Yemen and Chad on suspicion of planning suicide attacks, days
after the United States closed embassies in the region citing an
al Qaeda threat.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global investors will look to a batch of Chinese data on
Friday for evidence that a strong bounce in July trade was not a
fluke.
* The dollar licked its wounds on Friday after steep losses
over five straight days, holding near a seven week low against a
basket of currencies.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday:
- 0130 GMT China CPI yy Jul
- 0130 GMT China PPI yy Jul
- 0500 GMT Japan Consumer confid. index Jul
- 0530 GMT China Industrial output yy Jul
- 0530 GMT China Retail sales yy Jul
- 0530 GMT China Urban investment (ytd)yy Jul
- 0645 GMT France Industrial output mm Jun
- 1930 GMT U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)