TOKYO Aug 12 U.S. crude futures steadied in early Asian trade on Monday, after reversing five days of losses on Friday on signs of rising Chinese demand and concerns about supply disruptions in the North Sea and the Middle East.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery was unchanged at $105.97 a barrel by 2243 GMT on Sunday, after finishing $2.57 higher on Friday.

* London Brent crude for September delivery was down 14 cents at $108.08 a barrel, after rising $1.54 on Friday.

* China's implied oil demand rose 5.5 percent in July from a year earlier as refineries ramped up production after seasonal maintenance and amid hopes the economy may be steadying after two years of slower growth.

* North America's shale boom is keeping the world from steep oil price spikes as several OPEC members fight to maintain production amid unrest and infrastructure problems, the International Energy Agency said on Friday.

* A wide-ranging energy overhaul that Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto is set to unveil later in the day will not offer private oil companies concessions to tap Mexican oil, but a proposed constitution change to allow them to invest in the sector, the head of the ruling party told Reuters on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities dropped on Friday and posted their biggest weekly decline since June as investors focused on when the nation's central banks would start to scale back its stimulus.

* The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low against major currencies on Friday as investors believed the selloff was overdone and expected data this week to point to an improving U.S. economy.

* The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 0.7 percent on Friday as oil's gained and as copper jumped to a two-month high on upbeat China factory data.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

- **2350 Japan April-June GDP

- 0430 Japan revised June industrial output

- 0645 France current account for June

- 1800 U.S. July federal budget

- 2350 Japan June machinery orders

**Asterisks** indicate GMT is the previous day. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)