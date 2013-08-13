TOKYO Aug 13 U.S. crude futures held steady in early Asian trade on Tuesday after gaining overnight on supply concerns in OPEC nation Libya, with investors looking to U.S. economic data due later this week for direction.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery was down 1 cent at $106.10 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after finishing 13 cents higher on Monday.

* London Brent crude for September delivery was 2 cents higher at $108.99 a barrel, after rising 75 cents on Monday.

* Striking security guards reimposed a two-week-old shutdown at Libya's two biggest crude export terminals on Monday, hours after they had reopened, and more oilfields closed in a wave of protest that is propping up world oil prices.

* President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday proposed an overhaul of Mexico's energy industry to offer private companies profit-sharing contracts, but investors said it might be too cautious and some sold Mexican assets.

* U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline inventories are forecast to have dropped last week, while distillate inventories likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll of seven analysts showed on Monday.

* European refiners are set to cut crude oil processing rates this week by around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) as soaring oil prices bite deeper into their already weak profit margins, traders and industry sources said.

* The United States will issue reports on retail sales, consumer prices, housing starts, industrial production and surveys of regional manufacturing in coming days.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, underpinned by exporters on the back of the yen's retreat against the dollar and on a report the government is considering lowering the corporate tax rate.

* The dollar enjoyed a tentative recovery on Tuesday while the yen sagged on a media report Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut.

* Gold prices hit three-week highs on Monday after the largest exchange traded gold fund showed the first net inflow since June, while surging silver and raw sugar also contributed to broad gains in commodities.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0830 UK Inflation For July

- 0830 UK PRODUCER PRICES FOR JULY PPI

- 0900 EURO ZONE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION FOR JUNE

- 1230 U.S. RETAIL SALES FOR JULY

- 1255 REDBOOK WEEKLY U.S. RETAIL SALES (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)