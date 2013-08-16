TOKYO Aug 16 U.S. crude futures slipped early
on Friday, weighed down by profit-taking after six sessions of
gains, but worries over supply disruptions related to escalating
violence in Egypt and Libyan oil outages supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery was down 23
cents at $107.10 a barrel by 0026 GMT, after settling up 48
cents on Thursday.
* London Brent crude for October delivery was down
25 cents at $109.35 a barrel, after finishing 78 cents higher on
Thursday. September delivery expired at $111.11 a barrel after
hitting a four-month high during trade on Thursday.
* Supporters of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood stormed and
torched a government building in Cairo on Thursday, while
families tried to identify hundreds of mutilated bodies piled in
a Cairo mosque a day after they were shot dead by the security
forces.
* Libya's government will use all means, including military
force if necessary, to prevent striking security guards at the
country's main ports from selling its oil independently, Prime
Minister Ali Zeidan said on Thursday.
* Iraq is still undecided whether to carry out full
maintenance on its Basra oil export terminals (BOT) in
September, four oil officials said on Thursday, creating more
uncertainty for an oil market already worried about Libyan
outages and Egyptian unrest.
* A weather disturbance in the extreme northwestern
Caribbean Sea has become less organized overnight and now has a
50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next
48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest
bulletin.
* Oil production in North Dakota, home to large swathes of
the Bakken shale formation, is still expected to increase by
large amounts in the coming months despite rising far less than
expected in June, the state's Mineral Resources Department said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar fell broadly on Thursday after reversing
earlier gains that sent it up against the euro and yen amid a
cross-current of economic data that muddied the view on when the
U.S. Federal Reserve will start trimming its stimulus measures.
* After beginning lower, most commodities prices reversed
course on Thursday when the dollar turned downward, with natural
gas, corn, and gold rallying well over 2 percent, silver jumping
more than 5 percent and oil hitting a four-month high.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average fell for a
second day on Friday, hit by a tumble on Wall Street overnight
after another batch of upbeat U.S. data added to speculation
that the Federal Reserve may begin to trim its stimulus soon.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
- 0800 EURO ZONE CURRENT ACCOUNT FOR JUNE
- 0800 EURO ZONE NET INVESTMENT FLOW IN JUNE
- 0900 EURO ZONE FINAL INFLATION FOR JULY
- 0900 EUROSTAT TRADE FOR JUNE
- 1230 U.S. HOUSING STARTS/BUILDING PERMITS FOR JULY
- 1355 THOMSON REUTERS/UNIV OF MICH PRELIMINARY AUGUST
CONSUMER SENTIMENT
- 1430 U.S. ECRI WEEKLY
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)