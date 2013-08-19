PERTH Aug 19 U.S. crude futures slipped in early Asian trading on Monday, but civil unrest in Egypt provided support, with investors concerned that the conflict could spread in the region.

The Middle East produces about a third of the world's oil and Egypt operates the Suez canal, a key conduit for global oil shipments.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for September delivery dipped 2 cents to $107.44 by 0101 GMT, after settling higher for a sixth straight session last week.

* London Brent crude for October delivery rose 18 cents at $110.58 a barrel.

* At least 830 people have died in Egypt since last Wednesday in clashes between followers of deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi against security forces.

* A growing bipartisan chorus of U.S. lawmakers said on Sunday that the United States should suspend its $1.5 billion in military and economic aid to Egypt following a violent crackdown on protesters that has left nearly 800 dead.

* Libya's oil production and exports have been crippled by violence and strikes, pushing exports to their lowest level since the civil war of 2011. One refinery has reinstated some exports.

* U.S. consumer sentiment ebbed in August and residential construction rose less than expected last month, potentially dimming hopes of an acceleration in economic activity in the third quarter.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar index rose slightly against a basket of currencies to 81.321.

* Asian markets face a tense few days waiting to see if minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting will provide some clarity on when it might start scaling back stimulus -- with far-reaching implications for borrowing costs across the globe.

DATA/EVENTS

* No major data events are expected on Monday.

(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)