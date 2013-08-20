UPDATE 5-Oil rises as OPEC achieves output targets
* Losses reversed as investors take heart from OPEC compliance
PERTH Aug 20 U.S. crude futures dipped to around $107 per barrel on profit-taking after prices rose sharply last week as civil unrest in Egypt and Libya stoked supply concerns.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for September delivery fell 7 cents to $107.03 by 0040 GMT.
* London Brent crude for October delivery dropped 13 cents to $109.77 a barrel.
* An Egyptian court ruling has raised the prospect of freedom for deposed military strongman Hosni Mubarak, while the United States questioned Egypt's account of the deaths of dozens of Islamist detainees and called the incident "suspicious."
* Libya's oil production and exports have been crippled by violence and strikes, pushing exports to the lowest since the 2011 civil war, although one of the country's smaller ports was reported to have reopened on Monday.
* Crude flows resumed through a pipeline from Iraq's Kirkuk oil fields to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, Iraqi oil officials said on Sunday.
* U.S. commercial crude inventories likely fell last week by 1.4 million barrels, an initial poll of Reuters analysts showed, ahead of the release of weekly data.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar index rose slightly against a basket of currencies to 81.273.
* Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday under a cloud of uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to reduce its stimulus, which pushed up yields on U.S. Treasuries to two-year highs.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
* 0600 Germany Producer prices
* 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales
* 1230 U.S. Chicago national activity index
* 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
* 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Richard Pullin)
