PERTH Aug 23 U.S. crude futures inched up on Friday as robust economic data from China and Europe bolstered the outlook for demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for October delivery had risen 3 cents to $105.06 by 0029 GMT.

* London Brent crude for October delivery climbed 7 cents to $109.97 a barrel.

* Activity in China's manufacturing sector hit a four-month high as new orders rebounded, raising hopes the world's No.2 economy may be stabilizing after a two-year slowdown.

* Euro zone business activity has picked up this month at a faster pace than expected, surveys showed, led by Germany which enjoyed growing demand for its exports.

* U.S. manufacturing activity hit a five-month high in August as hiring picked up and new orders increased at their fastest pace since January, an industry report showed.

* After a blockade that has dragged on for nearly four weeks, Libya's Marsa al Brega port may handle oil cargoes in the next few days. But the country's largest crude oil export terminal, Es Sider, and the oil port of Zueitina remain closed.

* Production at Motiva Enterprises' two largest refineries will be cut for at least one month by damage from fires, sources familiar with operations at the company's Port Arthur, Texas, and Convent, Louisiana, plants said on Thursday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar index rose against a basket of currencies on Friday to 81.551.

* Asian shares gained in early trading on Thursday after the data suggesting the global economy is expanding.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

* 0200 China foreign direct investment

* 0600 Germany Q2 GDP detailed

* 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence

* 1400 U.S. new home sales (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Joseph Radford)