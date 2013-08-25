SINGAPORE Aug 26 U.S. crude rose toward $107 a barrel on Monday, extending Friday's gain of more than $1 after gasoline prices surged on refinery outages in the United States and on simmering geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery rose 59 cents to $107.01 a barrel by 2340 GMT after a 0.6 percent gain last week.

* Brent crude for October was at $111.25, up 21 cents, after settling on Friday at its highest since Aug. 15.

* Syria warned the United States against any military action over a suspected chemical weapons attack in its civil war, saying it would "create a ball of fire that will inflame the Middle East".

* Syria agreed on Sunday to let the United Nations inspect the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, but a U.S. official said such an offer was "too late to be credible" and Washington was all but certain that the government of President Bashar al-Assad had gassed its own people.

* The regional unrest blocking Libyan oil ports is a microcosm of the disarray plaguing the country and sapping the authority of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's shaky central government, Libyan and foreign analysts say.

* Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian unit is containing an oil spill in the Niger Delta, the company said on Friday, after the military reported liquid "jetting" out of a pipeline.

- Mexico produced 2.482 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in July, down by 1.5 percent compared to output in June, state-run oil monopoly Pemex said.

* Hedge funds and other money managers trimmed their bullish U.S. oil bets for the fourth week in a row in the seven days to Aug. 20, unwinding a record net long position they had built in July, regulatory data showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar was broadly steady against its major counterparts in Asia on Monday and near enough to some long-lasting support levels that the decline of the past few weeks suggests a rebound is probably on the cards.

* More bricks in the global recovery wall are likely to slot into place in a week that could also yield more clues as to when the Federal Reserve will start unwinding its exceptional monetary stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)