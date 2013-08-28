SINGAPORE Aug 28 U.S. crude hit an 18-month high on Wednesday, rising toward $110 a barrel, as the prospect of a military strike on Syria raised fears that Western intervention could further destabilize the Middle East, which pumps a third of the world's oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude hit a high of $109.86 a barrel, the highest since March 1, 2012. The contract for October delivery was up 70 cents at $109.71 by 0011 GMT, after a near 3 percent gain on Tuesday, the biggest daily jump since May.

* Brent crude for October was at $115.05, up 69 cents, after briefly touching a 6-month high at $115.44. On Tuesday, front-month prices posted the biggest daily gain since October 2012.

* The United States and its allies were gearing up on Tuesday for a probable military strike against Syria that could happen within days as punishment for last week's chemical weapons attacks blamed on President Bashar al-Assad's government.

* Libya's largest western oilfields closed when an armed group shut down the pipeline linking them to ports, its deputy oil minister said on Tuesday, reducing its oil output to a trickle.

* Iraq has offered investors more lucrative terms to tap a large oilfield and build a refinery, while blaming Royal Dutch Shell for underproducing billions of dollars' worth of crude.

* U.S. crude stocks rose last week while gasoline inventories declined and distillate stocks increased, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* The safe-haven yen held at one-week highs against the dollar and euro early in Asia on Wednesday, having posted its biggest rally in over two months as investors scrambled for safety amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0800 GMT EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Jul

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)