SINGAPORE Aug 30 U.S. crude fell more than $2 a barrel to below $107 on Friday as fears over disruptions to supply from the Middle East eased slightly as Britain's parliament rejected a motion supporting military action in Syria.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery hit a low of $106.75 a barrel and was down $1.59 at $107.21 by 0011 GMT, after dropping 1.18 percent in the previous session.

* Brent crude for October slipped to a low of $113.78 and was at $113.85, down $1.31, extending a 1.24 percent fall on Thursday.

* The British parliament's rejection of the motion on Syria reflects deep divisions about using force to punish President Bashar al-Assad for what Western governments believe was his use of chemical weapons against civilians.

* The International Energy Agency said on Thursday oil markets were currently well supplied and did not warrant any action by the West's energy watchdog despite a recent spike in prices.

* Libya's crude oil exports have shrunk to just over 10 percent of capacity from three ports, out of a possible nine, as armed groups have tightened their grip on its major industry.

Exports are down to only around 145,000 barrels per day, compared with a capacity of close to 1.25 million bpd, according to one industry source with close ties to Libya.

* Saudi Arabia is set to pump 10.5 million barrels a day of crude in the third quarter, a million bpd increment over the second quarter and its highest quarterly level of production ever, leading U.S. energy consultancy PIRA said.

* Middle Eastern unrest is seen putting a floor under oil prices this year, while increasing supply and a stronger dollar driven by an expected easing of U.S. stimulus will push prices lower in 2014, a Reuters poll showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar greeted the Asian session on Friday at its highest in nearly four weeks against a basket of major currencies, having posted a strong rally thanks to month-end demand and upbeat U.S. economic data.

* The U.S. economy accelerated sharply in the second quarter thanks to a surge in exports, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to wind down a major economic stimulus programme.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)